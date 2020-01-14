RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for RPM International in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RPM. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Vertical Group raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $74.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.40. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.56.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RPM International news, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $834,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.14%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

