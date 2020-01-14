Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rwe Ag Sp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. Rwe Ag Sp has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

