Sachem Capital Corp (SACH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 27th

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Sachem Capital has a payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

