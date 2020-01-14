SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SAEX opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. SAExploration has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Get SAExploration alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SAExploration by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 632,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAExploration during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAExploration by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102,679 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAExploration by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 240,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 119,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SAExploration during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About SAExploration

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SAExploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAExploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.