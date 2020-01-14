Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 745 ($9.80).
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of LON:SAFE opened at GBX 771.50 ($10.15) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 778.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 688.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 522.50 ($6.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Safestore’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
