Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 745 ($9.80).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:SAFE opened at GBX 771.50 ($10.15) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 778.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 688.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 522.50 ($6.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Safestore’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

