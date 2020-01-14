Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.79.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,120.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,562. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 41.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

