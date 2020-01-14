salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,771,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,917,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,077 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 36,379.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,919,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $96,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,741 shares of company stock valued at $63,928,887 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $183.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.79, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $184.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.70.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.80.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

