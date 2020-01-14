SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €130.05 ($151.22).

SAP stock opened at €123.76 ($143.91) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.61. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €86.04 ($100.05) and a fifty-two week high of €125.00 ($145.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €121.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

