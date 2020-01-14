SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $250.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $168.35 and a 1 year high of $270.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.