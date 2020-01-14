Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,378.9% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $53.28 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.69.

