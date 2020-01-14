Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 262.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,135 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4665 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

