Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Update

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 20.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 194,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Secureworks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Secureworks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Secureworks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Secureworks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Secureworks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCWX stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.13 and a beta of 1.23. Secureworks has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Secureworks will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

