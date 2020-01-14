Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.80.

SELB opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $141.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.34. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 109,806 shares during the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

