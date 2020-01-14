Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Short Interest Update

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,700 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 565,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $81.35.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,547,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,118,000 after purchasing an additional 168,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,108,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,433,000 after buying an additional 63,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,015,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,536,000 after buying an additional 140,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,167,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 778.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 378,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.