Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SENEA. BidaskClub cut shares of Seneca Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Seneca Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of SENEA stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. Seneca Foods has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $334,285. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 48.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

