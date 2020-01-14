ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of SFBS opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $38.56.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $381,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $69,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,335,437.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 603,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $391,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,642,000 after acquiring an additional 51,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

