Seven Group (ASX:SVW) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.81

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$20.81 ($14.76) and last traded at A$20.74 ($14.71), with a volume of 429996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$20.56 ($14.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is A$18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.91.

In related news, insider Ryan Stokes 40,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th.

Seven Group Company Profile (ASX:SVW)

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

