Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

