Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.55

Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €44.55 ($51.80) and last traded at €44.55 ($51.80), with a volume of 5527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €43.40 ($50.47).

Several research firms have issued reports on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.83 ($55.62).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01. The firm has a market cap of $528.28 million and a P/E ratio of -15.97.

About Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

