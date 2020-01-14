Short Interest in Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Drops By 18.7%

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $36,837.90. Insiders have acquired 111,331 shares of company stock worth $330,480 in the last ninety days.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong in the third quarter worth $302,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong in the third quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter.

Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.54.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.