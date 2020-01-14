Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Decreases By 19.1%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 49,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, Director Matthew Jauchius acquired 13,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $46,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,948.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,050.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the second quarter worth $523,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 28.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 89,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 404,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 37,811 shares during the period.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

