Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Drops By 17.0%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BHAT opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

