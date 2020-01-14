Short Interest in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Grows By 13.9%

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 790,100 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 693,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.44. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hovde Group lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,452,000 after buying an additional 312,164 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 46,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.