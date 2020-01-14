Short Interest in Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Grows By 10.8%

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 16,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

