Short Interest in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Increases By 10.6%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,120,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 16,380,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 64,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $460,612.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 78,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $542,415.90. Insiders sold a total of 448,582 shares of company stock worth $3,181,286 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 8,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 1,971.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

