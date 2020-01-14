Short Interest in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Rises By 12.2%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In other news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $100,346.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,546.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Lee Moore sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $3,009,277.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,462.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in PACCAR by 35.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 7.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

