Short Interest in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expands By 11.8%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 18.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 415,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

In related news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $82.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.03. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $207.25.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STMP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

