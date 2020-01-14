Short Interest in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Drops By 11.4%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 708,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 79.5% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at about $415,000. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPRT shares. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westport Fuel Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

