Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Siemens in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Siemens from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Siemens from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $64.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. Siemens has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.609 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Siemens’s previous annual dividend of $1.58. Siemens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

