Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Update

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.28 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,699 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.31% of Sierra Metals worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMTS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

