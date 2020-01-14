Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Silgan were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,191,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,060,000 after purchasing an additional 231,494 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 106,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 81,920 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGN opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

