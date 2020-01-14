SKYCITY Entertainment Group (ASX:SKC) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.95

Shares of SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SKC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$3.95 ($2.80) and last traded at A$3.95 ($2.80), with a volume of 196098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.93 ($2.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 22.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.71.

About SKYCITY Entertainment Group (ASX:SKC)

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming, entertainment, hotel, convention, hospitality, recreation, and tourism sectors in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through SKYCITY Auckland, Rest of New Zealand, Adelaide Casino, SKYCITY Darwin, and International Business segments.

