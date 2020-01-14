Slack (NYSE:WORK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated a sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Slack has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.11.

WORK opened at $23.20 on Friday. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $33,870.00. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 28,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $587,660.75. Insiders sold 287,450 shares of company stock worth $6,336,185 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the third quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

