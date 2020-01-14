Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SGH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $813.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Smart Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Smart Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Smart Global by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Smart Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Smart Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Smart Global by 135.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

