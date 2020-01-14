Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins raised shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of SNC opened at C$29.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of -5.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.33. Snc-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.31 billion. Analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.