Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €35.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.80 ($35.81) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.32 ($38.74).

Shares of SOW opened at €32.61 ($37.92) on Friday. Software has a 1-year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 1-year high of €35.22 ($40.95). The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

