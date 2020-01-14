Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.78.

SOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger acquired 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 257,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,295 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,240,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 430,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 923,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOI opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $648.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

