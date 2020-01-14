Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SLNO. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Soleno Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 334,417 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $501,625.50. Also, major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 51,404 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $79,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 525,927 shares of company stock worth $800,327 over the last 90 days. 26.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.