Spectrum Reaches Market Cap of $35,622.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $35,622.00 and $20,766.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 32% against the US dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00631633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009221 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.