Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

SPWH stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $286.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

