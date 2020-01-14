Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 125 ($1.64).

Shares of SPR stock opened at GBX 143.89 ($1.89) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The firm has a market cap of $137.30 million and a P/E ratio of 10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.56. Springfield Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 156 ($2.05).

Get Springfield Properties alerts:

Springfield Properties Company Profile

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.