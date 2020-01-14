Sse Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 24 (LON:SSE)

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,454 ($19.13) on Tuesday. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,475 ($19.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,395.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,246.64. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) target price (up from GBX 1,100 ($14.47)) on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank cut SSE to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas raised their price target on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,356.86 ($17.85).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

