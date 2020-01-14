State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SANM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sanmina by 1,639.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sanmina by 640.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sanmina by 18.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

SANM opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Sanmina Corp has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $34.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.72%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,000,682.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares in the company, valued at $878,528.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $274,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,972 shares of company stock worth $7,741,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet downgraded Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

