State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth $1,507,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth $7,003,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in FMC by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth $7,597,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $98.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $70.62 and a twelve month high of $101.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.41.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,617.44. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,273 shares of company stock worth $33,559,428. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.