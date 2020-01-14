State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,229,000 after buying an additional 64,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,543,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 782,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,918,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,809,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 192,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,041,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.50.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $365,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $185.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.32. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $196.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.22.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $311.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.