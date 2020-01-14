State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 244.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,706 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,084,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4,454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,907,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,146,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COLD opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $40.42.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $466.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.36%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.