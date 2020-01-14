State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,117,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,550,000 after purchasing an additional 473,389 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 46.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 665,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 210,438 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $3,936,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 92,644 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 483,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 91,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.27.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $340,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,056,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.