State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $32,793,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 603.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,131,000 after buying an additional 769,471 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 960.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 306,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 277,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after buying an additional 289,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Citigroup set a $57.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

