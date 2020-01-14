State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 45.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,420,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,571,000 after buying an additional 1,372,377 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,093,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 26.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,681,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,459,000 after buying an additional 346,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,178,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,670,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 48.6% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 944,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,990,000 after buying an additional 308,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIW. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

HIW stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

