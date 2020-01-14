Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 802,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $136,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,388,910.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,739. Corporate insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth about $74,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 70.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth about $186,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

SCS stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

